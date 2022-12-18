Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.98.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.