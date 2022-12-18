Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.42 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.42 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.69 or 0.00051841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00260722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00082073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,160,775 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

