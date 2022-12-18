Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 over the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 689,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,396. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

