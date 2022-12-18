H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

HR.UN opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.22 and a 1-year high of C$16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.