Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,154,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

