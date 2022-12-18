Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

