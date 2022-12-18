Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

