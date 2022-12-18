Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,699. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.23.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

