Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after purchasing an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $247.05. 4,051,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,789. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.