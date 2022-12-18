Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.79.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

