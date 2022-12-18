Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 776,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Immuneering by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Immuneering by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -2.23.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

