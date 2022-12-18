Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 723,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Integer Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Integer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.