Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 723,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Transactions at Integer
In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Integer Trading Down 6.5 %
ITGR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
