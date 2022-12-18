Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the November 15th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFSPF. CIBC cut Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Trading Down 0.8 %

Interfor stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Interfor has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

