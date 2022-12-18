Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Update

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

ICGUF remained flat at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICGUF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.19) to GBX 1,470 ($18.03) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

