International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,680 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.2 %

INSW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.02. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.