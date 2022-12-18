InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IVT opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

