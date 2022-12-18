Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

