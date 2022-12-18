Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

