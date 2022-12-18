Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $44,022,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

