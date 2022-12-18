iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,742 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

