iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 289.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,257 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.12 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

