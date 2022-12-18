iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Trimmed by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 12.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 300,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ESGU stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

