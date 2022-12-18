iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 300,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

