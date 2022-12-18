iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 135.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 128,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $8.398 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

