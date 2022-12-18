iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Position Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56.

