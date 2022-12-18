iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $65.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

