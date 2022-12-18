iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

