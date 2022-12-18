iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

