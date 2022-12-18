iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

