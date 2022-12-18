iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Cut by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

