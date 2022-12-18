iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.80.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

