iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 518,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,097,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

