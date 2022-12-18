iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

