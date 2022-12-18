iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

