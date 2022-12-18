iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

