iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

