Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of ITRI opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $420.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

