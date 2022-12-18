IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 68.6% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT opened at $232.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

