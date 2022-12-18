IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. Univest Sec cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

