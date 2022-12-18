IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.