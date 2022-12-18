IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $72.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

