IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of VOE opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.