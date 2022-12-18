IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

