JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 168.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $755,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

