Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

