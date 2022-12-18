Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $158.39. 702,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,181. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.