Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
NYSE:JLL traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $158.39. 702,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,181. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.