Joystick Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,854.02 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Joystick has a total market cap of $110.91 million and $85,854.02 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003308 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015478 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00219544 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,025,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55108884 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,009.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.