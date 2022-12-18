JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.77. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a twelve month high of €11.60 ($12.21).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

