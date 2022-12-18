JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 320

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESYJY. HSBC raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.09) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $510.63.

ESYJY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

