JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 320 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.93) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 568.75 ($6.98).

easyJet Stock Down 4.3 %

EZJ stock opened at GBX 351.30 ($4.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.63.

Insider Activity

About easyJet

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,640.51). Insiders acquired a total of 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

