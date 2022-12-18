JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 9.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $45,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 655,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPUS opened at $95.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

